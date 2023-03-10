WV Senate joins GOP effort to limit trans youth health care

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Republican supermajority Senate followed a growing national trend of GOP opposition to health care for transgender youth by passing a bill that would ban certain treatments and therapies, while approving a significant change to add exceptions for mental health. The Senate bill passed Friday was noteworthy in the addition of allowances for some transgender youth to continue receiving medical interventions, including hormone therapy, when they are considered at risk of self harm or suicide. The bill faces steep opposition in the state House of Delegates, which passed a proposed ban with no exemptions for mental health. Republican Gov. Jim Justice has not taken a public stance on the measure.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.