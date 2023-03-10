Ukraine rebounds from Russian barrage, restores power supply

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Kyiv officials say the Ukrainian capital has restored most of its power supply, as the country again responds swiftly and defiantly to the latest Russian barrage targeting the country’s critical infrastructure. In what has become a familiar Russian tactic since last fall, the Kremlin’s forces bombarded Ukraine from afar amid months of grinding battlefield stalemate on the front line in eastern areas. The apparent aim is to weaken Ukraine’s resolve and compel Kyiv to negotiate peace on Moscow’s terms. Kyiv’s military administration said power and water were restored Friday, with about 30% of consumers still without heating.

