Michigan State shooter’s note says he felt hated, rejected

A man who fatally shot three students and wounded five others on the Michigan State University campus left a note describing himself as being “hated,” “a loner” and an “outcast.” Anthony McRae also wrote “I’m tired of being rejected” in the note that was dated the day before the Feb. 13 shooting and released Friday by police. The rampage began about 8 p.m. when shots were fired inside a classroom at Berkey Hall. Police believe the 43-year-old McRae then walked into the nearby student union building and fired more shots. The campus was placed on lockdown, which ended when McRae was confronted by police and shot himself about 4 miles from campus. The note was in his pocket.

