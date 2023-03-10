Meeting Muti at age 10, Rustioni knew he wanted to conduct
By RONALD BLUM
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Daniele Rustioni knew he wanted to be a conductor from the time he was 10. His mother had him join La Scala children’s chorus and he saw Riccardo Muti for the first time. Rustioni thought to himself: “I want to be him.” Rustioni’s 40th birthday is approaching on April 18 and he is music director of the Lyon Opera in France and the Ulster Orchestra in Northern Ireland and also principal guest conductor of Munich’s Bavarian State Opera. He leads “Falstaff” at the Metropolitan Opera starting Sunday and a new Met staging of Bizet’s “”Carmen” next New Year’s Eve.