9th grader sues over Pledge of Allegiance confrontation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The parents of a South Carolina high school student are suing a teacher, principal, and other education officials saying she was accosted when she didn’t stop and recite the Pledge of Allegiance. Fifteen-year-old Marissa Barnwell says she was walking quietly to class at River Bluff High School last November and decided not to stop for the pledge or a moment of silence that followed. Barnwell says the teacher yelled and pushed her against a wall and the principal didn’t do anything about it. State law allows students to refuse to recite the pledge as long as they aren’t disruptive. Lexington School District 1 didn’t immediately comment on the lawsuit.

