Flashy footwear is a feature of this year’s World Baseball Classic. Stadium Custom Cleats has provided about 42 specially designed shoes for three dozen players. The company oius owed by Alex Katz, a pitcher for Israel at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and at this year’s WBC. Puerto Rico closer Edwin Díaz has trumpets in a reference to his intro music. Israel outfielder Joc Pederson has bright silver cleats with blue Stars of David. Katz came up with the idea in 2016 when was chastised by a minor league coordinator.

