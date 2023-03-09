Pact to settle lawsuits in deadliest Vegas apartment fire

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A confidential settlement has been reached in civil negligence lawsuits stemming from a December 2019 fire that killed six people at a downtown Las Vegas apartment building. Attorneys declined to comment Thursday about the global resolution of cases against former Alpine Motel Apartments owner Adolfo Orozco and a corporate entity. The early morning fire at the low-budget property was the deadliest residential fire in city history. Inspectors later found fire code violations including an escape door bolted shut, a faulty fire sprinkler system and missing or defective smoke detectors. Orozco and the former building manager still face criminal charges including felony involuntary manslaughter. That case is pending, with a March 27 court date.

