NYC man freed after wrong photo led to murder conviction

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say a photo of another person with the same name led to the wrongful arrest of a New York City man who is now free after spending more than 18 years behind bars for murder. Sheldon Thomas was exonerated Thursday at the request of the Brooklyn district attorney’s office and walked out of court with his grandmother. Thomas was convicted of fatally shooting 14-year-old Anderson Bercy on Dec. 24, 2004. A reinvestigation by the district attorney’s Conviction Review Unit found that the prosecution was fundamentally unfair because it was based partly on a photo of a different man.

