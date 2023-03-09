Man convicted of killing Kristin Smart set to be sentenced

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The man convicted of killing Kristin Smart, who vanished from a California college campus more than 25 years ago, is scheduled to be sentenced for her murder on Friday. Paul Flores could face 25 years to life in state prison. The judge in Monterey County will first consider motions by Flores’ defense attorney to toss out his conviction. Smart was 19 when she disappeared from California Polytechnic State University in 1996. Her remains have never been found, but prosecutors alleged Flores, a fellow student, killed her while trying to rape her. He was convicted in October. His father was accused of helping hide her body but was acquitted.

