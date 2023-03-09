Los Angeles police ID gunman in shooting of 3 officers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police have identified the suspect who allegedly shot and wounded three officers as a 32-year-old wanted parolee who was found dead hours after the standoff.The officers, all senior officers and members of a Los Angeles Police Department K-9 dog-handling unit, remained in stable condition after Wednesday’s shooting in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood. Two were expected to be released from the hospital Thursday while the third will remain for more treatment. The gunman was identified as Jonathan Magana. The coroner’s office will determine whether he died by suicide or was shot by police during the confrontation. He was on parole at the time of the shooting following a prison sentence for robbery.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.