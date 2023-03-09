Skip to Content
John Paul abuse claims trigger angry reaction from Poland

By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA
Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The fallout over an explosive Polish television report alleging that St. John Paul II covered up clergy sex abuses cases is escalating. Poland’s Catholic Church has strongly defending “one of the greatest Poles.” And the Polish government invited the U.S. ambassador for talks. The developments followed a report this week on TVN24 which is owned by the U.S. company Warner Bros. Discovery. The broadcast named three priests whom John Paul had allegedly moved around during the 1970s after they were accused of abusing minors. At the time John Paul was Archbishop Karol Wojtyla and the head of the church in Krakow in southern Poland.

