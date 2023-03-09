EU legal advisor: Homegrown player quotas clash with EU law

BRUSSELS (AP) — A senior legal adviser says UEFA quotas on homegrown players are partially incompatible with the European Union’s free movement rules but they might be legitimate to develop and recruit youngsters. Advocate General Maciej Szpunar says UEFA-backed homegrown player quotas are “likely to create indirect discrimination” against players from other EU countries. Advocate generals routinely provide legal guidance to the European Court of Justice. Their opinions aren’t binding on the Luxembourg-based court but are followed in most cases. A judge in Belgium asked the European Union’s court in Luxembourg in 2021 to examine if the rules comply with free movement of labor and competition law in the 27-nation bloc.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.