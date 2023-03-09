California housing laws prompt dueling housing lawsuits

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta has sued Huntington Beach. Bonta asked a judge on Thursday to force the seaside city to comply with state law requiring it to build more housing. City officials later filed their own lawsuit in federal court. The city is asking a judge to block the state from forcing it to build more homes. City officials say the new homes would transform their suburban community into an urban one. State officials say California needs 2.5 million new homes by 2030 to keep up with demand. The state builds about 125,000 homes each year.

By AMY TAXIN and ADAM BEAM Associated Press

