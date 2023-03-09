Biden budget aims at China with billions for Pacific islands

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alarmed by China’s success in wooing Pacific island nations, the Biden administration is proposing to spend billions to keep three of those countries in the U.S. orbit. President Joe Biden’s proposed federal budget released Thursday includes more than $7.1 billion in funding for the Marshall Islands, Micronesia and Palau. The money would extend for 20 years agreements with the three states under which the U.S. provides them with essential services and economic support in exchange for military basing rights and other preferential treatment. The so-called “Compacts of Free Association” deals were due to expire later this year and next and U.S. officials say China has been trying to exploit extension negotiations for its advantage.

