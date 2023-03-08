Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska in UAE amid Russia’s war

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Ukraine’s first lady has offered spirited support to her nation’s people while visiting the United Arab Emirates, a country that still remains open to Russia despite Western sanctions. Olena Zelenska on Wednesday described her role and that of other first ladies and gentlemen in the world as a real power while speaking before a packed ballroom on International Women’s Day. She also applauded the work of the average Ukrainian amid the ongoing war. She added, to cheers: “Ukrainian women and men have been adapting so fast that our enemies have not been able to come up with new challenges for us.”

