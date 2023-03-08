Swarm of earthquakes at remote Alaska volcano signal unrest

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A swarm of earthquakes have been recorded below the summit of a remote Alaska volcano, a possible indication of an impending eruption. Tanaga Volcano is about 1,250 miles west of Anchorage in the western Aleutian islands. There have been a series of quakes the past few weeks, but those picked up in intensity Tuesday. John Power with the U.S. Geological Survey says there were hundreds of quakes, sometime several per minute, but none larger than magnitude 2.75. While that signals unrest, it’s not clear it will mean an eruption. Many times, these quakes will drop off with no eruption. This volcano is on an uninhabited island and last erupted in 1914.

