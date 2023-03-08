‘Master thief’ convicted of Giants ring theft back in prison

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — The self-described “master thief” and New England Patriots fan convicted of stealing New York Giants Super Bowl rings in 2008 is back behind bars after a judge determined he had violated the terms of his probation. The Bristol district attorney’s office says 58-year-old Sean Murphy was sentenced last week to 18 months in state prison for, among other things, allegedly posing as a homeless veteran and soliciting donations outside a supermarket for a fake veterans’ charity. Authorities say Murphy was the leader of a group that disabled the alarm and cut a hole in the roof of the E.A. Dion Inc. jewelry company in 2008 and stole the rings.

