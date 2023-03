WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers posted 10.8 million job openings in January, a sign that the American job market continues to run too hot for the inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve. Job openings were down from 11.2 million in December but were still high by historical standards, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. However, layoffs rose in January.The American job market has been s

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.