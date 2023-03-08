Concert venue where 2 died in stampede has license denied

The license of a Rochester, New York, concert venue has been revoked while authorities investigate the circumstances of a deadly weekend stampede following a rap concert. Police Chief David Smith said Wednesday that he denied the Main Street Armory’s license renewal to prevent a repeat of Sunday’s tragedy, which left two women dead and a third critically injured. Following a performance by Memphis, Tennessee, rap stars GloRilla and Finesse2tymes, audience members surged dangerously toward the exits. Police have said the stampede may have been triggered by unfounded fears of gunfire. But police found no immediate evidence of gunshots. The armory did not respond to an email requesting comment.

