Christopher Paolini returns to Eragon’s world with ‘Murtagh’

NEW YORK (AP) — Christopher Paolini will have new adventures out this fall from Alagaësia and the world of Eragon, and the Dragon Rider Murtagh. Random House Children’s Books announced Wednesday that Paolini’s “Murtagh” will be published Nov. 7 with an announced first printing of 2 million copies. It’s a standalone novel that takes place a year after the events of his blockbuster “Inheritance Cycle.” According to Random House, the novel is an “epic journey into lands both familiar and untraveled” as Murtagh and his dragon Thorn confront a “mysterious witch.” To mark the 20th anniversary of “Eragon,” an illustrated version of that book will be released the same day.

