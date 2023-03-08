Child marriage ban bill defeated in West Virginia House

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia legislative committee has defeated a bill that would have prohibited minors from getting married in the state. The Republican-dominated Senate Judiciary Committee rejected the bill Wednesday night, a week after it passed the House of Delegates. Currently, children can marry as young as 16 in West Virginia with parental consent. Anyone younger than that also must get a judge’s waiver. The bill would have established that 18 is the age of consent and removed the ability of a minor to obtain consent through their parents, legal guardians, or by court petition. Seven states have set the minimum age for marriage at 18.

