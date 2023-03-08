California to end Walgreens contract after abortion dispute

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is withdrawing a $54 million contract with Walgreens. Newsom said Wednesday that the state will not renew the contract after the company indicated it would not sell abortion pills by mail in some conservative-led states. Walgreens has a contract with California to provide specialty pharmacy prescription drugs for the state’s prison health care system. The contract will expire on April 30. The Governor’s Office said Wednesday the state will buy the drugs elsewhere. Walgreens reported sales of more than $132 billion in the fiscal year that ended Aug. 31.

