Australian PM kicks off India visit with cricket event

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — The Australian prime minister is starting his four-day visit to India by inaugurating a cricket test match in the western city of Ahmedabad. Anthony Albanese and his Indian host, Narendra Modi, handed caps emblazoned national emblems to the teams’ captains. The two prime ministers went around the stadium cheered by tens of thousands of cricket fans. Albanese said Wednesday that Australia and India are important partners and both have an interest in improving their economic relations. He said India, along with Indonesia, would grow to be the third- and fourth-largest economies in the world, which presents “an incredible opportunity” for Australia.

