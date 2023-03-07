Women enlist in Colombia’s army for first time in 25 years

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — For the first time in 25 years, Colombia has opened military service to women. The first cohort of 1,296 female recruits enlisted in February and is now undergoing training. Colombia has long had compulsory military service for men ages 18 to 24. The army relies heavily on those young recruits who serve 12 months to staff bases, protect infrastructure and carry out administrative tasks, while its professional soldiers confront drug gangs and rebel groups. Some of the women in the new program hope it helps them build a career in the armed forces. They see it as a chance for a stable job and educational opportunities. One of the women says: “Being women doesn’t make us less capable. In fact, there are many skills and strengths we have that men may not have.”

