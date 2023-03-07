Woman arrested in gruesome killing of Hong Kong model

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police say a woman accused of assisting a suspect in the gruesome killing and dismemberment of model Abby Choi in Hong Kong has been arrested by mainland authorities. The arrest of the 29-year-old woman brings the total number of people allegedly involved in the case to seven. Police say they suspect she assisted another suspect and then fled to mainland China. She was handed over to Hong Kong authorities and charged on Tuesday. The grisly killing of Choi has gripped many in Hong Kong and in mainland China because the city has a very low level of violent crime.

