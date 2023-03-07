Video captures dramatic moment SUV slams into Houston cafe

Houston podcaster Nathan Reeves caught video of the startling moment that an SUV crashed into the cafe where he was recording. Reeves was interviewing Houston photographer Alexsey Reyes on Saturday when the Chevrolet Tahoe slammed into the Tout Suite cafe in Houston. The two had been discussing their creative process and were wrapping up as the vehicle could be seen careening into the business, shattering large windows. Police said no one was hurt when a woman driving the SUV ran a red light before striking another vehicle and crashing into the cafe. Reeves’ YouTube video of the crash has amassed tens of thousands of views.

