Ukrainian refugees celebrate Purim in Berlin as war drags on

BERLIN (AP) — Hundreds of refugees from Ukraine have celebrated the Jewish holiday of Purim in Berlin dressed in colorful costumes and dancing to loud Israeli music. They danced, drank and ate together with hundreds of other members of the German capital’s Chabad community that had organized Tuesday’s party at a hotel. Many were students and young children, among them dozens of orphans who fled from Odesa a year ago.“ A year ago these kids were sitting in the bunkers, rockets falling on them,” remembered Yehuda Teichtal, a Berlin rabbi and the head of the local Chabad community, who had helped their escape from the war in Ukraine. “Now they’ve found a new home” in Berlin.

