Texas inmate executed for killing wife and her daughter

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas has executed an inmate for fatally stabbing his estranged wife and drowning her 6-year-old daughter in a bathtub nearly 14 years ago. Gary Green received a lethal injection Tuesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas. He was condemned for the September 2009 deaths of 32-year-old Lovetta Armstead and her daughter, Jazzmen Montgomery, at their Dallas home. Green’s attorneys did not file any final appeals seeking to stop his execution. Previously, Green’s attorneys claimed he was intellectually disabled and had a lifelong history of psychiatric disorders. Green was the fourth inmate in Texas and the eighth in the U.S. put to death this year.

By JUAN A. LOZANO and MICHAEL GRACZYK Associated Press

