School safety talks planned after California fatal stabbing

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California school district plans to hear community concerns about campus safety in the wake of a fatal stabbing at a high school. The school district will hold a “listening session” Tuesday. The teenage suspect made his first appearance in court Monday. Prosecutors say the 15-year-old freshman fatally stabbed one classmate and injured another last week. Prosecutors say the stabbing was done in self-defense during a fight inside a high school classroom. The attack has stunned Santa Rosa. The community is best known for its wineries and is about 50 miles north of San Francisco. The violence has prompted student protests and increased police presence at the Montgomery High School campus.

