Sanders’ school voucher plan gets Arkansas lawmakers’ OK

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A massive education bill that includes a new school voucher program for Arkansas is headed to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ desk for her signature. The majority-Republican Senate on Tuesday approved the legislation, which Sanders has called her priority this session. The GOP governor says she plans to sign the bill into law on Wednesday. The measure sets up a voucher system that can be used to help pay for private school tuition and home schooling costs. Several states are pushing similar programs. Democrats and teachers groups say they’re concerned about diverting resources from public schools.

