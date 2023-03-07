McClellan to become 1st Black woman for Virginia in Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Jennifer McClellan is set to be sworn in to the U.S. House, becoming the first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress. McClellan says Tuesday’s swearing-in holds great significance for her family as her parents and grandparents faced Jim Crow-era obstacles just to vote. McClellan makes Virginia the 23rd state to be represented in Washington by a Black woman. McClellan is a veteran state lawmaker and won a special election last month. The seat opened when Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin died weeks after being elected to a fourth term in November. McClellan won’t shift the balance of power in a House narrowly held by Republicans.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.