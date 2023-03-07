Skip to Content
Bankman-Fried hearing set, but he can stay on West Coast

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The federal judge presiding over the case prosecutors brought against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried says the cryptocurrency entrepreneur can remain on the West Coast while his lawyers attend a hearing Friday. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan set the pretrial hearing in New York City on Tuesday and excused Bankman-Fried from attending. Three weeks ago, Kaplan suggested that jailing Bankman-Fried might be the best way to keep him from attempting to break rules he must follow under the terms of his $250 million bond. His communications have been an area of concern though lawyers on both sides have struck a deal to limit him to a non-smartphone.

