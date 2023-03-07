Australian leader plans meeting with Biden after India trip

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he plans to meet with President Joe Biden in the United States following a trip to India this week, amid speculation the leaders will make an announcement on Australia’s plans to build nuclear submarines. Albanese gave few details of the U.S. trip, saying there would be further announcements about the arrangements. Albanese is visiting India through Saturday. There has been speculation that Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could join Biden and Albanese in the U.S. to make an announcement about the agreement among the three nations, which would see Australia build a fleet of nuclear submarines powered by U.S. technology.

