Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 3:17 PM

Arizona attorney general sues to stop county election switch

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI
Associated Press

Arizona’s Democratic attorney general is suing a rural, Republican-controlled county to stop it from transferring all election duties from a nonpartisan office to the elected county recorder. The lawsuit is the latest legal dispute between the state and Cochise County over its embrace of election conspiracy theories. Last fall, a judge blocked the county from counting ballots by hand as requested by election deniers. Then a judge had to order the county supervisors to certify the election after they refused to do so, protesting what they claimed was fraud in Maricopa County.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content