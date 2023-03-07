Skip to Content
Appeals court restores promoter’s lawsuit against FIFA

By LARRY NEUMEISTER and RONALD BLUM
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court says a promoter’s lawsuit against FIFA and the U.S. Soccer Federation can proceed to trial after a lower-court judge had thrown it out. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday in the lawsuit by Relevant Sports after the USSF refused to sanction a league match between Ecuador’s Barcelona and Guayaquil in Miami Gardens, Florida. In its refusal, the USSF had cited a 2018 FIFA policy that its ruling council “emphasized the sporting principle that official league matches must be played within the territory of the respective member association.”

