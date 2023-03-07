2nd victim from stampede after GloRilla concert identified

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The second person who died following a stampede after a rap concert in Rochester, New York, has been identified as 35-year-old Brandy Miller. Police say Miller, who is from Rochester, and 33-year-old Rhondesia Belton of Buffalo, New York, died of injuries they sustained when fans surged dangerously as they were leaving Sunday night’s concert by Memphis-based rappers GloRilla and Finesse2tymes. Rochester Police Lt. Greg Bello said Tuesday that a third woman remains hospitalized in critical condition. Police say seven additional people were treated at area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries from the stampede at Rochester’s Main Street Armory.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.