Key Turkish politician rejoins alliance against Erdogan
By SUZAN FRASER
Associated Press
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A key opposition party has returned to Turkey’s six-party alliance after a compromise was reached ending a dispute over a joint candidate to challenge President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in elections scheduled for May. Meral Aksener, who heads the second largest bloc in the alliance, broke away from the group rejecting the likely nomination of main opposition party’s leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu. The split in the alliance was seen as a major boost for Erdogan. On Monday, members of the alliance began discussing a compromise solution where the popular mayors of Ankara and Istanbul would be nominated as vice-presidents.