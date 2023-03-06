Suicide of lawmaker’s son in Poland unleashes grief, anger

The suicide death of the son of an opposition lawmaker, a teenage boy who had been victimized by a pedophile, has unleashed grief in Poland and criticism of state media. The 15-year-old boy killed himself after state media revealed enough details about his case that the public could identify him. His mother’s political allies responded with messages of grief, horror and outrage. Many accuse the ruling Law and Justice party of hounding the boy to his death in an effort to win some political points ahead of elections this year.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.