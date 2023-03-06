Sudan court acquits activists accused of killing intel agent

CAIRO (AP) — A Sudanese court has acquitted eight activists accused of killing a military intelligence agent at a protest rally last year in the capital of Khartoum. Defense lawyers said the court Monday ordered their release. The activists were accused of killing Sgt. Mirghani al-Jilly, who was found dead following a pro-democracy protest in March last year at the presidential palace in Khartoum. Authorities detained some two dozen protesters in relation to the killing. Twelve were soon released and eight were referred to trial for their alleged involvement. Lawyers said the court found no evidence to support the claim against the protesters.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.