Stella McCartney brings 7 wild horses to Paris Fashion Week

PARIS (AP) — Earthy scents pricked guests’ noses as they entered the venue for Stella McCartney: A manege. Shivers from the cold were quickly succeeded by gasps, when seven horses suddenly galloped in from a side door Monday followed by an exuberant handler. The show that incorporated equestrian themes was a visual and sensory statement from McCartney, a prominent animal rights campaigner. Vibrant designs showcased on the brown manege sand drew inspiration not only from horses — with equine motifs, horse blanket patination inspiring wool looks and marbled patterns resembling horses’ coats — but also the world of show jumping. McCartney used the sport’s pomp and regalia to inspire a collection that harked to her tailoring background.

