Snow has been a no-show for some traditionally wintry cities

BOSTON (AP) — For much of the Eastern United States, winter has been a bust. Snow totals are far below average from Boston to Philadelphia and warmer temperatures have often resulted in more spring-like days that blizzard-like conditions. The warm weather has left fans of cross-country skiing and sledding lamenting a lost winter while businesses like snow plow drivers and small ski resorts have struggled financially. There has been an upside. There have been more days to get outside and play tennis or bike and some big cities have saved millions of dollars on snow removal.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.