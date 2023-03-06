Snow has been a no-show for some traditionally wintry cities
By MICHAEL CASEY
Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — For much of the Eastern United States, winter has been a bust. Snow totals are far below average from Boston to Philadelphia and warmer temperatures have often resulted in more spring-like days that blizzard-like conditions. The warm weather has left fans of cross-country skiing and sledding lamenting a lost winter while businesses like snow plow drivers and small ski resorts have struggled financially. There has been an upside. There have been more days to get outside and play tennis or bike and some big cities have saved millions of dollars on snow removal.