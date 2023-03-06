Russia declares Transparency International ‘undesirable’

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian government has pressed its crackdown against critical voices by branding the global anti-corruption group Transparency International as “undesirable,” effectively banning it from operating in the country. The Russian prosecutor’s office charged Monday that while “formally acting as an organization fighting corruption around the world, it interferes in the internal affairs of the Russian Federation, which poses a threat” to Russia’s constitutional order and security. In response, Transparency International’s CEO said the group would “continue to shine a light on corruption and kleptocracy in Russia and everywhere else.” The Berlin-based group is best known for an annual index ranking countries, including Russia, on their degree of corruption.

