Protests against Nigeria’s election results intensify

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Thousands of opposition supporters protested Monday against the country’s presidential election results, as calls for a revote intensified. Dressed in black and holding signs the protesters led by second-place candidate, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, marched to the headquarters of Nigeria’s electoral body in the capital, Abuja, blocked the entrance and prevented security forces from entering as they demanded a revote of last month’s vote. At least five political parties are challenging the vote, alleging that delays in uploading results from the country’s 177,000 polling stations to the electoral body’s portal could have made room for vote tampering. They also alleged there was voter intimidation and cases where people were barred from voting at all.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.