Pakistan bans media broadcasts of ex-PM Imran Khan speeches

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s media regulator has banned broadcasts of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speeches as police arrived at one of his homes to deliver another court summons for the ousted premier. The development is the latest in a political tug of war between the former cricket star turned Islamist politician and the government of his successor, Shahbaz Sharif, as Khan campaigns for early elections. The ban by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority was imposed on Sunday and went into effect on Monday. A violation of the ban by any media outlet would result in its license being revoked. Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, now in the opposition, denounced the ban.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.