Neymar to undergo season-ending surgery on right ankle

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain says Brazilian soccer player Neymar will undergo season-ending surgery on his damaged right ankle and will be out for up to four months. Neymar will miss PSG’s Champions League match at Bayern Munich on Wednesday and will be operated on in the coming days at an hospital in Doha, Qatar. Neymar picked up his latest injury last month in a 4-3 win over Lille in the French league. He also injured his right ankle in Brazil’s opening match at last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

