Mexican factory again draws controversy after US complaints

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican border assembly plant that drew an unusual two U.S. labor complaints is back at the center of controversy, after a judge outlawed a planned strike there. The dispute centers on the VU Manufacturing auto parts plant in the border city of Piedras Negras, Coahuila, across the border from Eagle Pass, Texas. It is the only place where the United States has had to file not one, but two labor complaints under the USMCA, asking Mexico to ensure that it’s laws guaranteeing freedom to organize are being enforced. Organizers have filed an appeal, and Mexico’s federal government slammed the judge’s ruling.

