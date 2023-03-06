Jet in deadly flight may have had ‘trim issues’: NTSB

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Officials say a corporate jet may have experienced stability problems before the severe buffeting that caused the death of a woman who served in prominent posts in two presidential administrations. The NTSB initially reported that the plane experienced severe turbulence on Friday. But in a news release Monday, the agency says it’s now looking into a “reported trim issue.” That’s a reference to adjustments that are made to an airplane’s control surfaces to ensure it is stable and level in flight. Last year, the Federal Aviation Administration issued an air worthiness directive for the same model of Bombardier aircraft following trim problems in certain circumstances.

By DAVE COLLINS and DAVID SHARP Associated Press

