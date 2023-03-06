Israeli lawmakers advance bill on $270,000 gift to Netanyahu

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli lawmakers have advanced a bill that could allow Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to keep a $270,000 donation he received to pay for his legal fees as he battles corruption charges. Netanyahu is on trial for charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in a series of scandals involving wealthy associates and powerful media moguls. He denies wrongdoing. The bill was advanced Monday. It allows public officials accept donations for legal or medical bills, despite vocal objection by the country’s attorney general that it would promote corruption. Last year, Israel’s high court ordered Netanyahu to pay back the $270,000 given by a late cousin.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.