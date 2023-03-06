Florida flight returns to Cuba after birds cause engine fire

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A flight to Florida from Cuba was forced to turn back Sunday after it struck birds that caused an engine to catch fire and filled the cabin with smoke. WSVN-TV reports a Southwest Airlines flight from José Martí international Airport in Havana to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Sunday afternoon returned to Cuba after striking the birds while the plane was gaining altitude. No injuries were reported. WSVN reports a passenger says the impact sent fumes through the airplane and caused emergency oxygen masks to deploy. After safely landing in Cuba, some passengers evacuated onto the wings through emergency exits and others used inflatable slides to leave the plane. Southwest Airlines did not immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.