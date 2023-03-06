Daniel Harding pilots to new post as music director in Rome

MILAN (AP) — British conductor Daniel Harding has been named music director of Rome’s Orchestra dell’Accademia di Santa Cecilia, starting in the fall of 2024. The 47-year-old Harding, who has a second career as an Air France pilot, had an unusually young start as a conductor and will arrive at the Santa Cecilia orchestra after 17 years as the principal conductor of the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra. Harding told The Associated Press ahead of the announcement of his new post Monday that, by his own reckoning, he is still learning the role of conductor.

